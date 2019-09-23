Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.61, approximately 5,540 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 71,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

