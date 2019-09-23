DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) rose 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 200,648 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 108,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHX Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DHX Media by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DHX Media by 5.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM)

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

