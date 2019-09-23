Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.32. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 4,586 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,259,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 152.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

