Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,462.71 ($19.11).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,689 ($22.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,677 ($21.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,535.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,510.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.12.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

