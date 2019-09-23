Drax Group (LON:DRX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.23).

DRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Drax Group to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 341.13 ($4.46).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 291.80 ($3.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.62. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 41.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £48,425 ($63,275.84). Also, insider John Baxter acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £18,830 ($24,604.73).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

