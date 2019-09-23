Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:DS opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $270.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 598,603 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,228,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 233,788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

