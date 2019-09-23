Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $20,760.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $20,760.00.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.18. 186,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.