Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DUC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.99. 946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,843. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

About Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

