Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.54

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $4.58. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 175,339 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of $824.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$132.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Peter Nixon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total transaction of C$43,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,611.66. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$111,225.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

