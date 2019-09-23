E-Dinar Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000677 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

