Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,079,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

In other news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $404,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,162 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,792. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Bank of America cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

