Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Set at C$3.60 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.60 price objective on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

