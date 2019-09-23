eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches One Day Volume of $258,928.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $258,928.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, ZB.COM and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

