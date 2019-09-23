Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.04.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $4,050,417.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $193.85. 459,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.60 and its 200 day moving average is $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

