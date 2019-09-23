Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. Etsy has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $830,984.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $1,987,881. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,426,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 2,216,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1,516.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 761,653 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $37,664,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Etsy by 2,345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 356,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,882,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,593,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

