Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exponent and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $140,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,399 shares in the company, valued at $658,775.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $1,569,688.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares in the company, valued at $17,439,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.