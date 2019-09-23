Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,412,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,538,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.92% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $2,749,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.25. 83,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,955. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

