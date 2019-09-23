Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.49 and traded as low as $10.28. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 86,989 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -630.77%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 9,565 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$108,086.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at C$94,661.78.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

