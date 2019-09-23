Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.14

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.14 and traded as high as $28.13. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 1,413,288 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 36,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

