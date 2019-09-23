First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,659 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after purchasing an additional 851,117 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,216,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 806,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,575,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

