First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce $96.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.96 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $88.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $364.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.40 million to $388.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.61 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $621.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of AG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 7,987,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 64.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 119.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.