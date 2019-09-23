FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $48.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.21. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 805.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

