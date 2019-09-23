Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.61

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and traded as low as $4.68. Fletcher Building shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 769,237 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.78.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Fletcher Building’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.86%.

Fletcher Building Company Profile (ASX:FBU)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

