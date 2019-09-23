Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.57. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.