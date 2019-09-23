Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 12-month low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of A$1.47 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of $236.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.40.

About Garda Diversified Property Fund

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

