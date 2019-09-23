Gems Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,687.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $494,044.00 and approximately $10,687.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00202744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.80 or 0.01205301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00091579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

