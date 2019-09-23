Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

GNRC opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $542,015.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Generac by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,962,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,688,000 after buying an additional 969,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,671,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Generac by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after buying an additional 326,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

