Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.45. Geron shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 117,469 shares.

GERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 5,328.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Geron by 6,429.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

