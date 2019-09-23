Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,194 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.6% of Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Gilead Sciences worth $295,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 137,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 119.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

