Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 340065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

