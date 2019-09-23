Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €1.95 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €1.95 ($2.27) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISP. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.18 ($2.53).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

