Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 119 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 119 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NESN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 98 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 100 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 108.59.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

