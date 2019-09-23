Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $345,237.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $345,237.00 and $643.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00202380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.95 or 0.01188053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00089754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,164,025,642 coins and its circulating supply is 962,230,641 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

