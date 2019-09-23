Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,049.52

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,049.52 and traded as low as $1,987.88. Greggs shares last traded at $2,016.00, with a volume of 186,609 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Greggs to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.33 ($24.67).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,085.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,049.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.90 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total transaction of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

