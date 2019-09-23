Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.91) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Friday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a market cap of $403.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.