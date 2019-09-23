Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.10

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $794,757.00 and $232,382.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.65 or 0.02079081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.92 or 0.03026796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00690031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00707747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00454214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009054 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.