HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.05

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and traded as high as $66.00. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 710,690 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.61 ($87.92).

The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

