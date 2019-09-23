Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.72. Highpower International shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 43,683 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Get Highpower International alerts:

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Highpower International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highpower International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ:HPJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Highpower International worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ)

Highpower International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.