HollyWoodCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8,957.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $8,957.00 and $324.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000602 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,077,416 coins and its circulating supply is 22,722,138 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.