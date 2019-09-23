Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,888 shares in the company, valued at $84,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,334 shares of company stock worth $911,368 over the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

