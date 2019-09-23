Horizon Bancorp Inc to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,718. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $789.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

