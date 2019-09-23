Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HYI) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.61, 8,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 12,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.59.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.