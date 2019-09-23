Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $5.12. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 581,625 shares.

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$440.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$411.53 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -8.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at C$483,609.66. Also, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$3,284,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,801,979.98.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

