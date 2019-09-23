Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, 4,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.80.

Get Hudson Resources alerts:

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD)

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.