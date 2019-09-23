Hush Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a total market capitalization of $273,907.00 and approximately $399.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00455779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00099701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042686 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002952 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000499 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

