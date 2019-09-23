HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $2.63 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $910,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares during the period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

