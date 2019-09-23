ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $971,139.00 and $57,219.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ICE ROCK MINING Token Profile

ICE ROCK MINING was first traded on October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io.

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

