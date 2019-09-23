ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 0.3%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 869.60 ($11.36) and last traded at GBX 871.26 ($11.38), 15,678 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874 ($11.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 871.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 749.40. The company has a market cap of $602.61 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Alastair Bruce acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.49) per share, for a total transaction of £26,370 ($34,457.08).

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

