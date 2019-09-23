Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.04

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.04 and traded as high as $4.65. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 115 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

