Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.46. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 2,115,438 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.32. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

